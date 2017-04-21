Ithaca Energy Inc: Bond Consents Update

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Ithaca Energy Inc (TSX: IAE) ( LSE : IAE)

Bond Consents Update

21 April 2017

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the conditions of the cash takeover offer for all the common shares of the Company not owned by Delek Group Ltd. ("Delek") or any of its affiliates for C$1.95 per share (the "Offer") have been satisfied and the Offer has been accepted by holders of approximately 70.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares, not including the common shares already owned by Delek or any of its affiliates prior to announcement of the Offer. Accordingly, the previously approved waiver and amendments to the change of control provisions included in the indenture governing the Company's $300 million 8.125% senior notes due July 2019 as they relate to the Offer and as further described in the consent solicitation statement dated 15 March 2017 are now operative and the consent payment as further described in the statement will now be paid on or before 25 April 2017.

