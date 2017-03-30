ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Selects Big Switch Networks' Big Monitoring Fabric To Monitor SoftBank's LTE Traffic

OTEMACHI, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Big Switch Networks ®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, announced today that SoftBank Corp. has deployed Big Monitoring Fabric™ (Big Mon), a software-defined networking (SDN)-based monitoring solution for network visibility and monitoring at scale. SoftBank deployed Big Mon in February 2017 in order to build a traffic aggregation and forwarding system for its LTE services.

SoftBank worked with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC) to determine Big Mon was the ideal solution for its requirements. SoftBank wanted to deploy SDN technology on white-box hardware to enable greater control over its network and to experience CAPEX savings typical of open networking solutions.

To provide a consistent mobile communication environment, a vast amount of communication data must be collected and analyzed from multiple points in the environment. SoftBank determined Big Mon would be the ideal solution to collect and aggregate LTE service traffic data from all of its communication data and to transfer it to the analysis system. Big Mon was selected because it is an SDN-based architecture that will enable high performance, superior operability and also would improve data transfer speeds and reduce operating costs for SoftBank.

Big Mon is an SDN-based NPB solution that enables visualization of network traffic without sacrificing performance and can be implemented and operated at a significantly lower cost because it leverages white-box hardware. This new system will be deployed with white-box switch hardware and will improve efficiency of operational tasks including software updates in all devices connected to the network and reconfiguration requirements for hardware replacement in order to improve the transfer speed, while reducing the total cost of ownership. In addition, this system enables the entire network to be monitored and therefore enables network administrators to conduct various types of traffic analysis as needed.

