itopia Leads Market as First Google Cloud Workspace Partner

Industry Innovator Delivers 50 Percent Cost Advantage to Channel Partners by Automatically Migrating Cloud Workspace Deployments into Google Cloud #GoogleNext17

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Google Cloud Next - Making it easy and more profitable for IT service providers to deliver full-stack Windows workspaces in the cloud, itopia today announced it is the first and only Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS) partner for Google Cloud.

The new alliance is set to disrupt the market dominance of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure, and provide channel partners with a considerably more reliable, affordable and secure cloud workspace solution for midmarket and enterprise clients. News of the game-changing relationship broke this week at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, an immersive event that brings together more than 10,000 executives, customers, partners, developers, IT decision makers, and Google Engineers to build the future of the cloud.

"Working with the Google Cloud team is a big deal for us and a strategic move by Google to accelerate the channel's adoption of Google Cloud Platform. Together, we'll simplify the decision-making process of CIOs and IT directors by making it easy to move full-stack Windows desktops to the cloud," said itopia CEO Jonathan Lieberman. "Secure and flexible cloud workspaces are the future of IT, and our bet to win is on the IT channel, itopia and Google Cloud."

"Enterprises are looking for competitive advantages and are eager for the greater efficiency, scale and security gained from Google cloud workspaces," said Lieberman. "Think of itopia cloud workspaces as the next generation of VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure). As the first and only Google cloud desktop Partner, itopia is uniquely positioned to provide channel partners with the means to securely migrate and manage enterprises in the Google Cloud in record time and with unparalleled results and manageability."

With zero capital expense and the industry's lowest cost of deployment by 50 percent, itopia + Google Cloud Platform represents the best option for channel partners and IT professionals in terms of performance, price and value. Crash Lowe, Alpha Dog at Waterdog Technologies agrees. "We've introduced itopia's new product combined with the Google Cloud to several of our clients and the response has been fantastic," said Lowe. "We couldn't be more excited to get started."

Shortlisted as one of the most innovative IT vendors of 2016, itopia is also recognized as the WaaS/DaaS provider of choice among the top-performing 500 MSPs featured on the MSPmentor 501. "What itopia is doing is the most exciting thing in the IT industry since Windows was introduced by Microsoft," said Michael Price, CEO of MPA Networks, a Silicon Valley MSP and itopia channel partner. "MSPs need a smart and more reliable alternative to AWS and Azure that simplifies migration to the cloud, and this alliance between itopia and Google delivers that and more."

News of itopia's alliance with Google Cloud comes on the heels of a record-setting year. In 2016, itopia's channel sales grew more than 160 percent year-over-year and partner engagement and expansion skyrocketed to an all-time high. Awareness, adoption and alliances around the itopia brand continue to build as its new brand architecture takes hold and makes it easier for channel partners to choose which service is best suited for their clients.

Adding more momentum around itopia's WaaS portfolio is its recent $3.5M in funding secured in Q4 2016. With innovations and enhancements happening at a rapid clip, itopia's portfolio is second to none. The industry leader is also embarking on a new global branding effort to let channel partners and IT professionals around the world in on one of the industry's best kept secrets. Watch a sneak peak of the video here.

"We're breaking through the noise to show channel partners and their clients how simple and successful cloud workspaces are with itopia and Google Cloud as part of your partner ecosystem," said Lieberman. "With one of the biggest brands in the world on our side, we see endless opportunity and success for us and our channel partners."

To set an appointment with itopia at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, email sales@itopia.com. To request a demo of itopia, visit https://itopia.com.

About itopia

itopia makes it super easy for IT service providers to deliver Windows workspaces in the cloud. The market leader in Workspace-as-a-Service (WaaS), itopia automates discovery, migration and management of cloud workspace deployments into Google Cloud and enables service providers to deliver single tenant virtual desktop environments for 50 percent less than the alternatives. As Google Cloud's only WaaS technology partner, itopia also integrates with ZenDesk, Slack and 50+ other leading service provider and business applications.