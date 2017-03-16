Itronics Announces Stable, Long Term Storage Breakthrough for GOLD'n GRO Micronutrient Fertilizers

Will Allow Global Distribution of Fertilizers

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Itronics Inc. ( OTC PINK : ITRO) today announced that its goal for minimum stable storage of four years for its GOLD'n GRO micronutrient fertilizers has now been demonstrated to exceed eleven years, a breakthrough that should allow for global distribution of GOLD'n GRO micronutrient fertilizers.

Itronics has been informed by one of its distributor's retailers that micronutrient fertilizers stored in totes for seasonal use are stable and completely useable after more than eleven years.

The Company's original storage stability goal of four years was to have the GOLD'n GRO micronutrient fertilizers be sufficiently stable so that a customer from anywhere in the world could purchase the fertilizer, ship it a long distance, hold it in a warehouse until needed, and then use it or distribute it to farmers or farm retailers for seasonal needs. Stable storage for more than 10 years greatly exceeds this goal and makes it possible to consider inquiries from potential customers in other countries.

The benefit of the strategy for purchasing GOLD'n GRO in larger quantities for use over more than one fertilizer season is freight cost savings that greatly exceed the interest cost of the funds used to make the purchase. The freight savings make this a profitable transaction for United States based customers, both distributors and growers.

Itronics is investigating worldwide distribution opportunities that will benefit from this demonstrated breakthrough in storage stability.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass.

Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally clean recycling and fertilizer technologies.

