Itronics' Early 2017 GOLD'n GRO Fertilizer Orders up 54 Percent

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Itronics Inc. ( OTC PINK : ITRO) reported today its January through mid-March orders for GOLD'n GRO fertilizers are up 54 percent.

The order increase is partially a result of early fill program orders from our distributor retail branches. The California drought, the state where Itronics sells the preponderance of its fertilizers, has been ended by the large amount of rain received over the past several months. This potentially will lead to a significant increase in GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales for the whole customer base in 2017.

"While it is not yet clear how many farm acres will be brought back into production this year in California, we believe that GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales will increase in 2017 because of GOLD'n GRO sales participation by more of our distributor's retail branches," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "The year is clearly off to a good start."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass.

Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally clean recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie=UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node=2972638011.

