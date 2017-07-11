Itronics GOLD'n GRO Fertilizer Sales up 35 Percent in Second Quarter

Fertilizer Sales Up 28 Percent in First Half of 2017

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - Itronics Inc. ( OTC PINK : ITRO), a diversified producer of GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green technology development Company, today reported its second quarter 2017 GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizer sales totaled $791,981 compared to $586,511 in the prior year, an increase of 35 percent.

First half 2017 GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizer sales were $1,208,769 compared to prior year sales in the same period of $946,490, an increase of 28 percent.

"GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizer sales are returning to levels prior to 2016, the worst year of the California drought which ended this year," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "We are now expecting that sales will continue at higher levels supported by farm acreage being put back into production in California and expanded distributor retail participation in GOLD'n GRO zinc fertilizer sales."

"Now that the fertilizer season is winding down the on-going development of our 'break through e-scrap recycling technology' will provide silver bullion sales in the second half of 2017. We did not have silver bullion sales in 2016 while the refinery was being upgraded, so our total sales revenues will expand further this year, an exciting development," Dr. Whitney said.

GOLD'n GRO chelated zinc micronutrient fertilizers provide improved nutrient uptake by the crops so that smaller quantities can be used compared to competing fertilizers. Over the years field testing has also demonstrated meaningful crop yield improvement using the GOLD'n GRO chelated micronutrient fertilizers, which include two zinc fertilizers, a manganese fertilizer, and an iron fertilizer. These fertilizers are used as micronutrient supplements for all crops.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only Company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent toxic photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie=UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node=2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

