Itronics Ships Silver Bullion Produced by "Break-Through" Technology in E-Scrap Refining

E-Scrap Study Entering Phase III Development

RENO, NV--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Itronics Inc. ( OTC PINK : ITRO), a diversified fertilizer and silver producing green technology company, is pleased to announce that it has made its first shipment of silver bullion produced by its "break-through" e-scrap refining technology that is now entering Phase III, pilot scale operations development. The new "break-through" technology was described in more detail in a press release issued on November 16, 2016.

The Company has entered into a silver bullion sales agreement with a finish refiner and will be paid for silver, gold, palladium, and copper contained in the bullion. Settlement will be made seven to nine weeks after shipment and sales proceeds from this first shipment are expected to be reported in the first quarter 2017 sales report.

As previously reported, the Company has entered into a preliminary agreement to purchase personal computer circuit boards (e-scrap) from a northern Nevada computer services company that disassembles discarded personal computers and sorts the contents for sale to recyclers. The economics of a supply arrangement will be evaluated as part of the Phase III work program.

The e-scrap refining technology uses silver as a collector of the metals contained in the e-scrap. Itronics believes that it is the only company in the world to use this method of recovering the metals contained in the e-scrap. The silver used in the e-scrap refining is recovered from spent photographic liquids. Significant value is added to each ounce of silver used in e-scrap refining.

This break-through technology in e-scrap refining is successfully capturing all of the base and precious metals contained in the ground up circuit boards (e-scrap) that are being refined. The technology partitions the silver and copper into the bullion, copper matte, and copper and silver bearing glass slag. Virtually all of the gold and palladium are being recovered into the bullion and are in payable amounts.

The study is entering the next phase of development (Phase III) which is to optimize the process at a small pilot scale and to develop and implement operating improvements that increase production.

Itronics is aggressively advancing development of its portfolio of "Zero Waste" technologies, which now includes the "break-through" e-scrap refining technology, to establish non-seasonal sales and to diversify sales by expanding the number of metals being sold. Base and precious metals prices are expected to continue to increase, so adding gold, palladium, and copper to the sales mix will expand and stabilize revenues as e-scrap refining is expanded.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. It owns a large Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) mineral property (the Auric Fulstone Project) in the prolific Yerington Copper Mining District in northwestern Nevada. Within the Auric Fulstone project area, the Company has discovered surface high grade zinc, lead, and silver mineralization that contain anomalous molybdenum in a large area that is geochemically anomalous for zinc. It has also discovered high grade copper mineralization that contains anomalous gold and molybdenum in a separate area that is anomalous for copper. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable clean technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and use of metals and minerals thus maximizing sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally compatible "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally clean recycling and fertilizer technologies.

