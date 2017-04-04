It's a Great Time to Buy during Toll Brothers National Sales Event

Visit a Toll Brothers Community Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 23 to Take Advantage of Money-Saving Incentives & Low Interest Rates

HORSHAM, PA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, will host a National Sales Event from Saturday, April 8 through Sunday, April 23. Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive, money-saving incentives, along with low interest rates, as they build their dream homes.

This limited-time offer gives home buyers who visit any Toll Brothers community nationwide during this event the opportunity to get the most out of Toll Brothers' extensive option selections to customize their homes. They will also get to experience firsthand the quality of product and service that has earned Toll Brothers its place as the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®"* list three years in a row.

During the National Sales Event, home buyers can choose from an expansive variety of home styles and gorgeous home sites in communities situated in the most sought-after locations throughout the country -- at a great value. Once they purchase their home, buyers work with designers to create a breathtakingly beautiful home that enhances their lives by choosing from literally hundreds of fabulous options.

To take advantage of this opportunity offered only through the National Sales Event, buyers must make a deposit between April 8 and April 23. Savings and incentives will vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

With today's low interest rates, incentives are not the only reason to buy now. For home buyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase, representatives from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer FREE mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has an excellent selection of mortgage programs with interest rates -- including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages -- that are a terrific value.

Toll Brothers luxury homes and communities cater to a variety of lifestyles including traditional, urban, resort, and active adult. This iconic builder has come to represent the very best of American craftsmanship, which is further enhanced by its long-time partnerships with finest-quality companies like Kohler and Whirlpool. To truly experience what life is like in a Toll Brothers home and community, and hear from real Toll homeowners living the Toll lifestyle, visit TollLifestyleTV.com, the company's online video channel.

An award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE : TOL). For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* In 2015, the Company was named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™† by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company now sponsors the Toll Brothers -- Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached and attached home, master planned, resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking and joint venture capital. The Company acquires and develops commercial and apartment properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

*From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc. †Toll Brothers received the highest numerical score in the United States in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2015 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder study. Study based on 43,200 new home shoppers in 27 markets. Proprietary study results are based on experiences and perceptions of consumers surveyed between January and December 2014.