It's a Mobile World for Flat Panel Antennas

New NSR Report Projects $9.1 Billion in Cumulative FPA Sales by 2026

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - NSR's Flat Panel Satellite Antennas, 2nd Edition (FPA2) report, released today, forecasts cumulative FPA equipment sales to reach $9.1 billion by 2026. As the only multi-client report on this emerging technology, NSR's FPA2 finds that aeronautical equipment will drive revenue growth for manufacturers, while fixed broadband services from non-GEO satellites will be the main volume market.

Flat Panel Antennas (FPAs), and more specifically, phased array antennas, have been deployed since the 1980s. Their cost and performance have been the major factors holding back the potentially 'game-changing' technologies . "There is no one specific FPA technology that fits every need, as each market has its own specific performance requirements that come with the weight of regulatory and economic constraints," stated Prateep Basu, NSR Analyst and report co-author.

Technical complexity of FPAs for mobile applications is expected to keep antenna prices high, even as they become more viable in mobile markets. Combined with the rapidly rising number of airlines pursuing in-flight connectivity, large leisure maritime markets, and the established land-mobile government sector, NSR expects mobile applications to drive FPA revenues, accounting for over 92% of total FPA equipment revenues, by 2026. Satellite broadband applications, driven by the expected operationalization of LEO-HTS constellations like OneWeb and SpaceX, are the main drivers of the Fixed Applications forecast, delivering services over 2,000,000 lower-priced FPAs by the end of the forecast, primarily to the Middle East and Asia.

"The market today is clearly dominated by commercial aviation connectivity markets. However, partnership models that new FPA manufacturers are adopting across the satellite industry value-chain can be expected to accelerate vertical market-specific development. This will also shape business models that cater to a definite demand for such equipment," added Dallas Kasaboski, NSR Analyst and report co-author.

About the Report

As a thought leader, NSR is first at assessing the business, technical and regulatory issues facing FPAs. The NSR Flat Panel Satellite Antennas, 2nd Edition report provides a 360-degree overview of the FPA market, forecasts the global industry growth in terms of shipped units, in-service units, and equipment revenues across nine regions and across five different type of services for both FSS and HTS. The market drivers and restraints that NSR believes will lead to market growth in the next ten years are clearly explained to offer a wider outlook as to what the future holds for stakeholders. NSR also profiles all the key companies building such FPAs. For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR's global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries. Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.