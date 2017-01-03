It's Not About You, It's About the Team; C-Suite TV Talks Looking for Leaders In The Right Places, What Top Salespeople Do Differently, and Out of this World Customer Experiences

Best Seller TV's January Programming Features Authors Matthew Paese, Lee Bartlett, Colin Shaw, and Scott Love

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Best Seller TV, one of the top online business shows on C-Suite TV, is kicking off the new year with new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with leading business authors Matthew Paese, author of Leaders Ready Now: Accelerating Growth in a Faster World, Lee Bartlett, author of The #1 Best Seller: A Unique Insight into the Mind, Strategy and Processes of a Top Salesman, Colin Shaw, author of The Intuitive Customer: 7 Imperatives for Moving Your Customer Experience to the Next Level and Scott Love, author of Why They Follow: How to Lead with Positive Influence.

Matthew Paese, author of Leaders Ready Now: Accelerating Growth in a Faster World, talks about how leadership isn't a specific set of skills that can be found in one place. Leadership is about individuals who fit with your culture and supply the organization with what it needs, not about who is the loudest or has more pizzazz. Paese encourages c-suite executives to look for leaders in non-traditional places, adding that finding the right people requires objectivity and settling on a definition on what "potential" means -- as he considers it an "amorphous concept worldwide." Since everyone has a different definition, organizations need to sort out the most criticial qualities to look for early on in someone's career, but cautions against focusing on just performance. He says, "Good performance won't predict good, future leadership."

Lee Bartlett, author of The #1 Best Seller: A Unique Insight into the Mind, Strategy and Processes of a Top Salesman, talks about sales excellence and specific things top salespeople do differently that helps them excel. Bartlett says that the book's focus isn't on sales techniques, but on what he calls the "glue" -- or how a sales person takes those techniques and combines them with mindset and strategy, allowing them to consistently move to the top of the sales organization.

Barlett believes that one way to stand out in an often crowded sales field is to make it personal and warns about a common mistake salespeople make -- failing to understand that the sales process is not about them, but about the customer. Sales professionals must be interested in the needs and expectations of the buyers; otherwise, they might not be in the best position to succeed and create more revenue.

Colin Shaw, author of The Intuitive Customer: 7 Imperatives for Moving Your Customer Experience to the Next Level, talks about the mistake many organizations make when trying to take the customer experience to the next level. Shaw says that organizations plateau because they tend to focus mostly on the rational aspects of customer service, casting aside the emotional and irrational parts of the overall experience. He says that companies assume "Customers buy rationally, but what we do is we buy emotionally and justify it with logic." Taking the customer service experience to the next level involves behavioral economics -- understanding how customers are feeling and thinking about the emotions organizations want to evoke in customers. A key aspect, he says, becomes which emotion the organization wants to evoke in their customers and making sure those emotions, in return, drive value.

Scott Love, author of Why They Follow: How to Lead with Positive Influence, talks about the concept of leadership and how companies can increase retention by focusing on building loyalty between a boss and their employees. He says that people often turn down better, high paying opportunities because they have a positive relationship with their boss, one level up. How can managers develop that type of loyalty? By leading, not on authority, but on personal leadership. Managers who take the time to tell employees why their work matters, give them feedback and tell them how their work makes a difference, achieve that loyalty. Love says that "followable leaders get more engagement out of employees." If your employees don't think you're "followable," they'll only give the minimum effort. Managers must also remember that it's always about the team and the goal. It's "about accomplishing the mission by harnessing and guiding the instrinsic motivations of those employees and the accomplishment of the collective goal," Love says.

All episodes of Best Seller TV will air throughout the month on C-Suite TV and are hosted by TV personality, Taryn Winter Brill.

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business authors a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and their compelling personal narratives.

"We've hit the ground running this new year at C-Suite TV. Our guests this month have amassed a great deal of experience and knowledge in leadership, customer service, and sales," Hayzlett said. "Our authors offer practical, every-day advice that anyone can follow and apply to their daily lives. No one makes it to the top alone, so I'm excited for our audience to tune in and learn about taking the next step in their careers."

For more information on TV episodes, visit www.csuitetv.com and for more information about the authors featured in Best Seller TV episodes, visit www.c-suitebookclub.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and celebrities providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most powerful network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.