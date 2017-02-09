It's Not Too Late to Jumpstart a Healthy Lifestyle for 2017

4 tips you need to succeed

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - (Family Features) Each year, millions of Americans make New Year's resolutions to achieve personal or professional goals. For many, that means focusing on improving health and wellness. You tell yourself this is going to be the year you join a gym, eat better or drink more water. Yet that commitment often falls short, as a recent survey suggests less than 10 percent of Americans achieve their resolutions.

There are many reasons people fall short of their goals, including setting the bar too high or being overly restrictive, which can lead to small failures and setbacks. However, there are easy ways to get back on track. A Global Water Survey, published by Nestlé Waters and Kantar TNS, revealed 94 percent of American respondents believe drinking water helps maintain a healthy lifestyle.

One key to jumpstarting a healthy lifestyle is staying hydrated by drinking more water. With so much focus on food, beverage choices are often overlooked. With no calories or added sugars, water is a smart choice to stay hydrated. Here are four tips from Sarah Ladden, a registered dietitian and Director, Nutrition, Health and Wellness at Nestlé Waters North America, to help you stay hydrated in 2017 and beyond.

1. Good habits shouldn't feel bad. Overly restrictive commitments can set you up for failure. Instead, adopt small and manageable changes to your daily routine and they can add up to big changes over time. For example, swapping just one 12-ounce (140 calorie), sugar-sweetened beverage with water each day could cut up to 50,000 calories and more than 65 cups of sugar from your diet in a year.

2. Replace what you lose. Adults are made up of 60 percent water, which needs to be replenished throughout the day to help you maintain a proper fluid balance. Keep water within reach all day -- a pitcher on the kitchen counter, a bottle in your car's center console, a refillable bottle at your desk -- to keep healthy hydration top of mind.

3. Add some sparkle to your day. Sparkling water is a great option for those who favor something other than plain water. With zero calories and no added sugar, sparkling water is a delicious, refreshing choice for healthy hydration. When entertaining, consider adding a DIY sparkling water bar to your repertoire -- just put out some sparkling water, sliced fruits, vegetables and herbs, and your guests can do the rest.

4. Turn your water bottle into your travel companion. The survey revealed that American consumers are 72 percent more likely to drink water in their cars. Whether you're commuting to work or running errands, you're constantly on the go and a bottle of water could be your best companion.

