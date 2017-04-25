It's Official: American Green Name Protected by U.S. Trademark Office

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - American Green, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ERBB) is pleased to announce that after an almost-2-year long process, the American Green name has been registered and accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Registration number 5,539,934 enables the company the exclusive use of its corporate name when doing business in its retail endeavors. The USPTO approval offers an additional layer of protection for the company in the public domain. As the second oldest publicly-traded cannabis-related company in America, it became critical to protect 'American Green' with a mark.

"We knew the words joined together were bold when we decided to change our name, but our goal in this sector is to always maintain a bold vision. Achieving and maintaining brand protection whenever and wherever we are able is our style," said David Gwyther, American Green Chairman and acting President. "While we understand that the emerging cannabis market is changing rapidly, Job #1 is protecting the American Green brand," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

The previous two months have been filled with progress in spite of it not always being visible. The coming weeks promise to afford an opportunity to share what has been done, what it means, and why the people working diligently at American Green are more excited than ever to be part of the industry as a whole and specifically to be part of the company itself. American Green remains confident that it is in the right place at the right time in a very exciting business environment.

Don't Forget to Stop by American Green Store

Be sure to visit the Company Store for great American Green's Amazon Store for clothing and apparel. Just click here: www.amazon.com/shops/americangreeninc to get there. Also, find some of the finest CBD products at the company's own store here: www.americangreencbd.com. Also, click over to the company's website at www.americangreen.com and sign up for the company's EMAIL ALERTS to stay current on news. The company has over 6,500 shareholders and interest-holders on its private list and the list is growing every month. In addition, shareholders can join in the conversation about American Green here: https://otc.watch/groups/american-green-inc-erbb/forum/.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ

materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

About American Green, Corp.

American Green, Corp. became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.