It's Time to Unstack the Deck for working people in Alberta

AFL launches public campaign in support of worker rights

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - This morning during his address to the bi-annual convention of the Alberta Federation of Labour, president Gil McGowan officially launched the Unstack the Deck campaign. The campaign calls on the government to update Alberta's Labour Code so that ensures Albertans can access their constitutional rights to join a union and bargain collectively, and to raise the basic floor of worker rights by implementing an Employment Standards Code that moves Alberta in to the Canadian mainstream.

"Generations of right-wing governments in Alberta have stacked the deck against working people in our province, leaving us with one-sided workplace rules that favour employers at the expense of employees," said McGowan. "30 years of unfairness is enough! We are calling on the NDP government to level the playing field with meaningful workplace law reform."

The Government of Alberta is in the process of reviewing and updating our workplace laws. As the first progressive government in Alberta since the 1920s, the NDP has an opportunity to unstack the deck and level the playing field by giving Albertans an Employment Standards Code with real teeth and a Labour Relations Code that allows people to exercise their constitutional right to join unions and bargain collectively.

"The Economy Has Changed. So Should Our Workplace Laws," said McGowan. "That is why the Alberta Federation of Labour has launched the Unstack the Deck campaign to encourage our provincial government to implement modern, progressive labour legislation in Alberta."

The public campaign includes a website, online advertisements, and an email tool for Albertans to message their local MLA in support of fair workplace laws. Find out more about the campaign at: http://unstackthedeck.ca/.