ITSPmagazine to Bring Stories of IT Security and Society to BrightTALK During RSA Conference

ITSPmagazine's BrightTALK Channel to include interviews, panel discussions, and other expert videos covering a variety of information security and cybersecurity topics as they have an impact on our society, and for a change, the other way around

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - ITSPmagazine (https://www.ITSPmagazine.com), the cybersecurity industry's boutique information security magazine focused on the intersection of IT security and society, today announced their partnership with BrightTALK™ to bring ITSPmagazine's stories to life using BrightTALK's powerful webinar and video content marketing platform.

The new Channel -- ITSP TV -- expands how the magazine's readers receive the latest stories from a growing panel of expert contributors. IT security audiences can view and participate in panel discussions, talk shows, 1-on-1 interviews, Q&A sessions, and live streaming presentations from select information security events.

"This partnership with BrightTALK -- with their strong platform and audience of 1M+ IT security professionals -- allows us to complement our written articles with rich media while expanding our distribution and reach," said Sean Martin, CISSP, co-founder, and editor-in-chief at ITSPmagazine. "Having been a BrightTALK user for many years, it's an absolute pleasure to move forward with our editorial-driven partnership as it gives us an opportunity to deliver the new concepts, ideas, and conversations that will ultimately shape how our society deals with information security and privacy."

The value of the relationship is already under way with one very successful webcast held this past week. Audiences can view the full ITSP TV channel listing on ITSPmagazine here: https://itspmagazine.com/itsptv

Live Streaming Expert Panels at RSA Conference 2017

ITSPmagazine and BrightTALK are also pleased to announce ITSP TV - LIVE AT RSAC 2017; a series of expert panel discussions to be streamed live from the NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday the 14th of February. ITSPmagazine and BrightTALK are pulling together some of the brightest professionals from within and outside the security industry to discuss the following important topics:

Diversity and the Art of Cybersecurity

CyberSecurity: Ignorance is not an Excuse

Internet and the Insecurity of Things

"BrightTALK is happy to partner with ITSPmagazine given their unique view of the societal impact of cybersecurity," says Marija Atanasova, who runs the IT Security community at BrightTALK. "We're especially looking forward to live-streaming the roundtable discussions and hearing from some of the best minds in the industry."

Stay tuned to ITSPmagazine's RSA Conference Coverage page for complete scheduling and panel details: https://www.itspmagazine.com/rsac-2017

Introducing RSA Conference Video Interviews

On the heels of the recent announcement of becoming an official media sponsor for the RSA Conference in February, the team at ITSPmagazine will be leveraging this new channel to capture 1-on-1 "Their Story" interviews with executives from around the industry. The interviews will be led by ITSPmagazine's newest team member, Tim Brown, and will focus on the role each of us plays in raising awareness and taking action as we look to get ahead of the curve in protecting our information and our privacy in this crazy digital world.

"As security professionals, it is important we not only embrace security technology but also the human element," says Tim Brown, fellow and cybersecurity strategist at ITSPmagazine. "These 'Their Story' interviews will focus on the unique mission of each company and how they are embracing the human element to manage risk, to improve efficiency, bring awareness to privacy issues and provide a better user experience."

The interviews will be taking place Tuesday the 14th of February and Wednesday the 15th of February within IOActive's IOAsis venue located near the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

To request a 1:1 video interview with the ITSPmagazine team, please submit a request via the ITSPmagazine RSA Conference coverage page here: https://itspmagazine.com/rsac-2017

About ITSPmagazine (https://www.ITSPmagazine.com)

Founded in 2015 by Sean Martin, CISSP, and Marco Ciappelli, ITSPmagazine is the cybersecurity industry's boutique InfoSec magazine and the go-to source for informative, educational, and unfiltered content. Our select team of editors, journalists and industry professionals focus not just on technology and cybersecurity, but on the impact they have on life, humanity and society -- and vice versa. @ITSPmagazine, an imsmartin publication, brings the human element to the latest in information security news because, after all, that's who's using it. We're right there with you at the intersection of IT security and society™.

About BrightTALK (https://corp.brighttalk.com)

As an online learning platform, BrightTALK helps professionals and businesses learn and grow together. More than 5 million professionals use BrightTALK to research, discuss, and share industry insights to make better business decisions and advance their careers. Founded in 2002, BrightTALK is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in London, New York, and Denver. Learn more at brighttalk.com.