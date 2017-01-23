ITUS Board Member Dr. Arnold Baskies Appointed Chairman of the American Cancer Society

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ("ITUS") ( NASDAQ : ITUS), today announced that Dr. Arnold Baskies, a member of the ITUS Board of Directors and a scientific advisor to the company, has become the Chairman of the National Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society. As the American Cancer Society Chairman, Dr. Baskies will guide the activities of the most influential, volunteer lead cancer organization in the world.

Robert Berman, ITUS's President and CEO stated, "We congratulate Dr. Baskies on this momentous and prestigious achievement. In the relatively short period of time that Dr. Baskies has been affiliated with ITUS, his contributions to our company have been invaluable. Dr. Baskies' willingness to continue to work with ITUS despite his new responsibilities at American Cancer Society are a testament to his selflessness and passion to improve the lives of cancer patients."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with regional and local offices throughout the country, the American Cancer Society is the largest voluntary health organization in the United States and is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem throughout the world. Among its many activities, the American Cancer Society funds cancer research, promotes cancer prevention and early detection, and provides information and support for cancer patients and their families.

To learn more about Dr. Baskies, and for all of the latest information about ITUS, please visit our newly designed website at www.ITUScorp.com. We have several new features to better inform our shareholders and the investing community, including a narrated version of our corporate presentation.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS funds, develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in areas such as biotechnology. The Company is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect ITUS Corporation's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

ITUS Corporation: FOCUSED ON INNOVATION™