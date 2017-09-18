ITUS Corporation Announces Issuance of Patent on Cancer Detection Technology

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ( NASDAQ : ITUS), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued U.S. Patent 9,739,783, to inventors Dr. Amit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, and John Roop, VP of Engineering, of ITUS Corporation. ITUS's early cancer detection technology is being developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation.

Dr. Kumar stated, "This is the first patent to issue of several patents that we expect to issue garnering protection of our cancer detection technology. The claims of this patent were allowed in May of 2017, and now we have received the official issuance notification and patent number. We currently have one other key patent application pending at the USPTO and expect to file for additional patent protection as our research and development continues."

Dr. Kumar added, "ITUS's unique liquid biopsy approach utilizes flow cytometry to measure the presence and characteristics of certain circulating immune cells. We then use Artificial Intelligence to analyze the data in a manner that enables us to identify tumor bearing patients. The test utilizes a simple blood draw from the patient. To date, our technology has demonstrated its ability to identify 15 cancer types including breast, prostate, colon, lung, pancreatic, and others. Because we are measuring subtle changes in circulating immune cells, it is not surprising that our technology appears to work on multiple cancer types, and we expect the technology will eventually be able to identify all cancer types. ITUS is performing additional tests including the evaluation of benign conditions which may exist in patients but are not malignant tumors."

ITUS, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation, is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. ITUS also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

