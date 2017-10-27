ITUS Corporation Pays Off Secured Debenture

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 27, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ( NASDAQ : ITUS) today announced that it has satisfied all obligations under its secured debenture by paying the creditor the outstanding principal and interest in cash ahead of its due date. As a result of this debt retirement, ITUS currently has no significant debt obligations.

"We are very pleased to be in a position to pay off our secured debt obligation, while still maintaining adequate capital to maintain our current operations and to be essentially debt-free," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of ITUS. Dr. Kumar added, "Our recent successful financing has strengthened our financial position, and allowed us to retire the debenture before its maturity date. We are excited about moving forward, unencumbered by any debt beyond trade payables and employment related obligations, with the future development of our Cchek™ early cancer detection platform, as well as the opportunities to expand into cancer therapeutics with CAR-T technology for Ovarian Cancer."

ITUS Corporation

ITUS, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. ITUS also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

