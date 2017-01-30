LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ("ITUS") ( NASDAQ : ITUS), a company that is using the power of the immune system to diagnose cancer, today announced that it has successfully utilized its proprietary Cchek™ early cancer detection platform to identify the presence of Prostate Cancer. Prostate Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men in the United States and is the fourth most common cancer worldwide. Each year, approximately 1.1 million people worldwide are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

The most common method currently used to screen for Prostate Cancer is a blood test known as the PSA which measures prostate specific antigen. While tens of millions of PSA tests are run annually, the PSA test is notorious for exceedingly large numbers of false positives and uncertain results. As a result of the deficiencies of the PSA test, a biopsy of the prostate gland is often performed which is invasive, painful, and expensive. While early in its development, Cchek™ has enormous potential as both a more effective prostate cancer screening test, as well as a confirmatory diagnostic for existing PSA testing.

Cchek™ is ITUS's early cancer detection technology for identifying the existence of solid tumors. The technology measures a patient's immune response to a malignancy by detecting the presence, absence, and quantity of certain unique cells that exist in and around a tumor and that enter the blood stream. These types of cells have been the focus of recent ground breaking research in immuno-oncology, enabling the development of revolutionary immunotherapies used for treating certain cancer types. Instead of seeking to alter or boost the body's immune system and its ability to destroy cancer cells, as is the case with immunotherapy drugs, ITUS has developed proprietary techniques and protocols for measuring the subtle immunological changes that occur in the blood stream during tumor development. ITUS has had early success and has demonstrated a high degree of accuracy and reliability with its approach to distinguish healthy patients from biopsy verified cancer patients. The goal is to establish Cchek™ as a non-invasive, inexpensive, cancer diagnostic blood test that can reduce or eliminate the need for traditionally expensive, invasive, painful, and often inaccurate cancer diagnostic procedures.

Prostate Cancer is the 15th type of cancer for which the company has demonstrated the efficacy of its Cchek™ cancer detection technology. The company previously announced success with 14 different cancer types, including Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Colon Cancer, which together with Prostate Cancer, account for the four (4) largest categories of cancer worldwide. In December 2016, ITUS announced preliminary results from its ongoing patient study, in which the company achieved sensitivity of 92% and specificity of 92% in biopsy verified cancer patients and healthy patients using its newest protocols.

ITUS funds, develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in areas such as biotechnology. The Company is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect ITUS Corporation's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

