ITUS Early Cancer Detection Biomarker Study Expands to Include Abramson Cancer Center Researchers

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ("ITUS") ( NASDAQ : ITUS), a company using the power of the immune system to diagnose cancer, today announced that Dr. Ari Brooks, Director of the Integrated Breast Center at Pennsylvania Hospital and a researcher in the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about, has joined ITUS's early cancer detection biomarker study. The study will use patient blood samples from patients of Dr. Brooks and his colleagues to further the development of Cchek™, ITUS's early cancer detection platform.

"A non-invasive blood analysis that accurately detects solid tumors would be invaluable in our practice and in the fight against cancer. We are committed to improving the lives of our cancer patients and hope that our participating in the ITUS study will help make Cchek™ a reality," said Dr. Brooks.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS funds, develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in areas such as biotechnology. The Company is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect ITUS Corporation's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of ITUS's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2016 as well as in ITUS's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Company Information:

For additional information on the company you may contact Dean Krouch at ITUS at (310) 484-5184 or by email at dkrouch@ITUScorp.com

