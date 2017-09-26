ITUS Presentation to Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN JOSE, CA --(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ( NASDAQ : ITUS) today announced that the presentation given by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amit Kumar, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 22, 2017 has been placed on the Company's website. It can be viewed at http://ir.ituscorp.com/corporate-presentation.

Highlights of the presentation include:

The science behind Cchek™

The use of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence in cancer screening

Summary of our data, showing 90% and greater sensitivity and specificity

Opportunity in CAR-T therapeutics

Exclusive option to license certain Wistar Institute CAR-T technology

Potential for CAR-T effectiveness in solid tumors, as published by Wistar Institute researchers in Clinical Cancer Research, 23(2)January 15, 2017,441-453

Dr. Kumar stated, "We are very excited about the future of ITUS and look forward to providing additional updates as we continue to advance our early cancer detection technology and as we hope to expand our fight against cancer through CAR-T therapeutics."

ITUS Corporation

ITUS, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation, is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. ITUS also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

