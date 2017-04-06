ITUS Presents at American Association of Cancer Research Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ("ITUS") ( NASDAQ : ITUS), a company using the power of the immune system to diagnose cancer, announced that its presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research conference in Washington, D.C. is now available. The presentation is highly technical in nature, and is geared to the scientific community. To receive an emailed copy of the presentation, please email us at AACRposter@ITUScorp.com and include your name, title, and contact information.

The AACR (www.aacr.org) is the oldest and largest scientific organization in the world focused on every aspect of high-quality, innovative cancer research. Its reputation for scientific breadth and excellence attract the premier researchers in the cancer field. The programs and services of the AACR foster the exchange of knowledge and new ideas among scientists dedicated to cancer research, provide training opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers, and increase public understanding of cancer. The mission of the American Association for Cancer Research is to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, communication, and collaboration.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS funds, develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in areas such as biotechnology. The Company is developing a platform called Cchek™, a series of non-invasive, blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

