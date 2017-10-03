ITUS Receives Notice of NASDAQ Continued Listing Compliance

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - ITUS Corporation ( NASDAQ : ITUS) today announced that it has received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of The Nasdaq Stock Market as required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. On August 18, 2017, the company was notified by NASDAQ that it no longer met the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, and the August 18 matter is now closed.

"We are very pleased to be back in compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, and are excited about the future development of our Cchek™ early cancer detection platform, as well as the opportunities to expand into cancer therapeutics with CAR-T technology for Ovarian Cancer," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, ITUS Chief Executive Officer.

ITUS Corporation

ITUS, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Anixa Diagnostics Corporation, is developing the Cchek™ platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumor based cancers, which is based on the body's immunological response to the presence of a malignancy. ITUS also continually examines emerging technologies in complementary or related fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.ITUScorp.com.

