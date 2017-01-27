Ivanhoe Mines files NI 43-101 technical report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kakula Copper Discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) (OTCQX:IVPAF) announced today that, further to its news release dated December 13, 2016, the company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the high-grade Kakula Copper Discovery at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Kamoa-Kakula Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the DRC government.

The independent NI 43-101 technical report for the Kakula PEA was prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd., Amec Foster Wheeler E&C Services Inc. and SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd. The report - titled Kakula 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment - has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.