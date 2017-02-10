iVantage Research Identifies Top Performing Critical Access and Rural & Community Hospitals

PORTLAND ME--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - This week, at the National Rural Health Association's Rural Health Policy Institute, iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health announced the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals. The release of this year's top rural providers expands upon research presented as part of the 2017 Rural Relevance Study: Vulnerability to Value.

"Measuring performance is central to improving the quality of healthcare and the performance of these top hospitals shows that, while greatly challenged, health leaders in rural can excel in the transition from volume to value," commented Michael Topchik, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. "In fact, our research shows that these practice leaders share key attributes that dovetail with the CMS-driven shift to value, showing that rural hospitals can offer the best quality care at the lowest cost."

Of the Top 100 hospitals, the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) will welcome the Top 20 Rural & Community hospitals to the stage at its Annual Conference May 9-12 in San Diego, CA to receive special recognition; the Top 20 CAHs will be recognized at the NRHA's Critical Access Hospital Conference, September 27-29 in Kansas City, MO. For more information about the 2017 top performers and the Rural Relevance Study, visit ivantageINDEX.com.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group (Chartis) is a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Chartis provides strategic planning, value-based care, advanced performance, informatics and technology consulting services as well as leading-edge decision support tools to the country's leading healthcare providers. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at Chartisrural.com.

About iVantage Health Analytics, a subsidiary of The Chartis Group

iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company's software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage's analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of healthcare policy and research. In 2015, iVantage was acquired by The Chartis Group, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Learn more at iVantageHealth.com.