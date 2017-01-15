iVend Retail's Annual Omnichannel Shopper Survey Reveals What Retail Customers Really Want

Great Omnichannel Expectations 2016-2017 Shopper Survey Report released at NRF Retail's BIG Show; Retailers invited to visit Booth #4343 for information and iVend Retail demo

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 15, 2017) - iVend Retail released its Great Omnichannel Expectations 2016-2017 Shopper Survey Report today at the NRF Retail's BIG Show. iVend Retail is exhibiting in Booth #4343 at the convention and expo from Jan 15- 17, 2017, in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

iVend Retail surveyed 1,000 North American consumers to learn what they expect from retail shopping experiences and how they feel about changing practices. Survey findings confirm the demand for connected retail experiences, with the majority of respondents (92%) reporting that they regularly shop on multiple channels and more than half (57.5%) opting for Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS). iVend Retail found consumers from all generations, from baby boomers to Generation Z, are now omnichannel shoppers.

The survey revealed, however, that only 31.6% of consumers characterize the in-store collection process as "smooth," compared to 67.8% who describe online shopping that way, suggesting retailers still need to refine processes to deliver seamless omnichannel shopping experiences.

The Great Omnichannel Expectations 2016-2017 Shopper Survey Report is filled with more insights on shopper expectations and behaviors on topics including:

Views on data collection by retailers

The importance of consistent online vs in-store experiences

Looking for a better price even after a purchase is completed

"Delivering the types of seamless, connected retail experiences customers expect would be nearly impossible without integrated retail systems and data analytics," commented Paula Da Silva, Vice President of Sales for iVend Retail.

iVend Retail, a Microsoft Gold and SAP Software Solution and Technology Partner, is demonstrating its retail management suite at the NRF BIG Show to let retailers experience for themselves how an integrated system can help deliver the connected retail experiences their customers expect.

Retailers can demo iVend Retail on hardware courtesy of partners Star Micronics, HP, Elo, and Heckler Design. iVend Retail's new North American reseller partner, SalePoint is also demonstrating the retail management solution at the event.

