IWS Announces First Brewery Installation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:IWS)(FRANKFURT:IWI)(OTC PINK:INTWF) is pleased to announce the upcoming installation of a PIRANHA thermal heat recovery system ("PIRANHA") at the Andina Brewing Company ("Andina") in Vancouver, Canada.

Andina is completing construction on a 13,700-square-foot facility in Vancouver that includes its production headquarters along with a retail outlet and tasting room to serve clients. The PIRANHA will recycle heat captured from the hot water that is used in Andina's brewing operations. IWS will supply a 5 Ton / 80,000Btu/h PIRANHA system that will offset the gas-fired steam generator providing economic savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "This PIRANHA application marks a first for IWS in the brewery business and represents our entry into a large and lucrative market. IWS looks forward to partnering with breweries worldwide to install heat recovery systems creating environmental and cost savings across the industry."

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:IWS), the United States (OTC PINK:INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT:IWI).

