IWS Announces Insider Sale

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE:IWS)(CSE:IWS.CN)(FRANKFURT:IWI)(OTC PINK:INTWF) announces that the Company's CEO, Mr. Lynn Mueller has arranged a sale of an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of his personal holdings at a price of $0.22 per common share. The total proceeds from this sale will be used by Mr. Mueller to purchase units in the Private Placement Offering of the Company previously announced on January 19, 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:IWS), the United States (OTC PINK:INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT:IWI).