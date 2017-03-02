IWS Collaborating with Cannabis Cultivation Facility

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE:IWS)(FRANKFURT:IWI) (OTC PINK:INTWF) is pleased to announce that it is currently collaborating with a licensed marijuana cultivator operating an industrial growing facility in the United States ("Cannabis Cultivation Facility").

The collaboration enables IWS and the Cannabis Cultivation Facility to exchange data and evaluate the application of IWS's thermal energy exchange technology in an industrial marijuana growing facility.

IWS has already demonstrated the environmental and economic benefits of its technology in a Canadian greenhouse installation at the Water Resource Centre in Sechelt, British Columbia ("Sechelt Greenhouse"). IWS installed a SHARC thermal energy exchange system at the Sechelt Greenhouse, which is connected to a primary building loop and used to reduce space heating, cooling & water heating costs at the greenhouse (see details: https://goo.gl/Mp0Z7u).

A study by scientist Evan Mills, with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, revealed that legalized indoor marijuana-growing operations account for 1% of total electricity use in the US, at a cost of $6bn per year. Annually, such consumption produces 15m tons of greenhouse gas emissions (CO2), equal to that of three million average cars.

IWS is working with the Cannabis Cultivation Facility to jointly evaluate the energy efficiency of IWS's thermal exchange technology when integrated with the growing facility's heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure. IWS's technology enables heating (heat transfer) and cooling (heat dissipation) applications, both a significant component of overall energy costs for the Cannabis Cultivation Facility.

Lynn Mueller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:IWS), the United States (OTC PINK:INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT:IWI).