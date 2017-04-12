IWS Completes Metro Vancouver Installation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE:IWS) (FRANKFURT:IWI) (OTC PINK:INTWF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation of a SHARC thermal energy exchange system at The False Creek Neighborhood Energy Utility in Vancouver ("False Creek SHARC").

The False Creek SHARC was announced in August 2016 following the successful collaboration between IWS and Metro Vancouver ("Metro Vancouver"). Metro Vancouver is a partnership of 21 municipalities, one Electoral Area and one Treaty First Nation that collaboratively plans for and delivers regional-scale services across the lower mainland of British Columbia.

The False Creek Neighborhood Energy Utility is a large-scale district heating network that began operations in 2010 and currently provides space heating and hot water for 4,300,000 square feet (395,000 m2) of residential, commercial, and institutional space.

IWS installed its newest and largest capacity system at False Creek, the model 880 ("SHARC 880"). The SHARC 880 offers the highest capacity of any SHARC system to date, with flow rates of up to 1500 gallons per minute, a capacity increase of three-times when compared to existing SHARC models. The False Creek SHARC installation will include two SHARC 880 systems working in tandem and will initially operate over 12-month period to demonstrate the economic and energy efficiencies of the system.

This is the second time that a SHARC system has been integrated into a district heating network following IWS's installation at Borders College (Scotland) in 2015. Large-scale energy networks are a growing trend as municipalities look to increase energy efficiency and reliability, decarbonize energy grids and reduce life-cycle costs.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "We are pleased to be working with Metro Vancouver on their district heating network. This SHARC installation showcases the capability of IWS technology when applied to large scale, low-carbon thermal networks."

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:IWS), the United States (OTC PINK:INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT:IWI).