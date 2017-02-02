J&J Snack Foods Continues Innovation with new Soft Pretzels

PENNSAUKEN, NJ--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ : JJSF) is happy to announce the launch of three new & exciting flavors to the Pretzel Fillers® stuffed & topped line of soft pretzels! These new innovative and on-trend items are Sea Salted Caramel, Chipotle Cheddar, and Beer Cheese which are now available in 3.5 oz and 6.25 oz sizes. Item description & details are available on jjsnackfoodservice.com. In tandem with this launch, J&J Snack Foods has revamped the Pretzel Fillers brand with a refresh to its look & logo; aligning packaging, branded equipment, point of sale and literature with a new logo and feel.

To meet the growing demand for craft and artisanal styled products, a new line of soft pretzels have been introduced by J&J Snack Foods Corp, Brauhaus Pretzel™. Brauhaus Pretzel translates to "pub pretzel" in German, and just like a German pub, this soft pretzel offers a lively experience to remember. These are all hand crafted, authentic Bavarian style with an earthy rye flavor. Within this line there are three sizes available, a 2.5oz, 5 oz, and 10 oz, which are a perfect addition to menus as an appetizer, snack, or beer pairing.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B'S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY'S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE'S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several cookie brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

