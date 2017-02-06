Jack Russi Named Chairman of the Jefferson Awards Foundation's Board of Governors

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The Jefferson Awards Foundation, which for forty-five years has stood as America's most prestigious and organization dedicated to activating and celebrating public service, announced today the election of Jack Russi as Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Governors.

After five years of dynamic leadership during his now concluded term as Chairman, Joseph N. Sanberg will remain on the Board to continue providing his vision for the organization. Sanberg is the Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Advisors for Aspiration.com. Mr. Russi, who has served on the Jefferson Awards Foundation's Board for the past ten years and who is the National Managing Partner of Corporate Development for Deloitte LLP, will now guide the Jefferson Awards Foundation's mission, strategy and programs.

"I'm inspired by the spirit of service that the Jefferson Awards Foundation brings to people throughout our nation," said Mr. Sanberg. "On the platform we've constructed over the past forty five years, the Foundation's most meaningful contributions are on the horizon. I'm excited to work with our incoming Chairman, Jack Russi, who is an extraordinary and mission-driven leader."

A passion for strengthening communities and powering youth leaders has long driven Mr. Russi to give back. Mr. Russi and Deloitte were instrumental in developing the Jefferson Awards Foundation's youth leadership programs -- Students in Action, GlobeChangers and LEAD360 -- reflecting Mr. Russi's unique ability to guide the organization toward greater impact. He also brings more than 33 years of experience at Deloitte, where he is responsible within the Deloitte U.S. firms for merger and acquisition activities, divestiture of underperforming assets or services and accelerating growth of specific market opportunities.

"Joe has been an outstanding leader, and I am both honored and excited to succeed him," stated Mr. Russi. "I also look forward to his continued passion in helping the Jefferson Awards Foundation realize its remarkable potential. We already touch more than 100 million Americans each year, and by further energizing our nation around service -- especially through youth leadership -- I believe five years from now our impact will reverberate through every American household."

The transition occurs at a historic moment for the Jefferson Awards Foundation, which celebrated its 45th anniversary this past December. A force multiplier of public service, the nonprofit has grown tremendously under Mr. Sanberg's leadership and is now primed to impact more lives than ever before with Mr. Russi as Chairman.

About The Jefferson Awards Foundation

The Jefferson Awards Foundation (JAF) powers others to have maximum impact on the things they care about most. They are the largest multiplier of public service in America. Through celebration, they inspire action. With programs and partnerships, they drive Americans to change their communities and the world. They are celebrating 45 years of powering public service.