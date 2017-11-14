Jackpotjoy plc: 3rd Quarter Results

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy PLC
November 14, 2017 07:00 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)
Jackpotjoy plc
Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended 30 September 2017
Q3 revenue up 14% year on year
Remain confident in meeting upper end of expectations
LONDON, 14 November 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2017.
Financial summary
Financial highlights for the third quarter
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4157W_1-2017-11-14.pdf
Contacts:
