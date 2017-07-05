News Room

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy PLC

July 05, 2017 07:00 ET

Jackpotjoy PLC Appoint Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)

LSE:JPJ

Jackpotjoy plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

London (UK) 5 July 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) ("Jackpotjoy" or the "Company"), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG ("Berenberg") as the Company's joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord Genuity Limited will continue to also act as joint broker.

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations, Jackpotjoy plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Jackpotjoy Group 		 
+44 7812 142118
+1 416 720 8150
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
Bruce Garrow, Emma Gabriel, Richard Andrews 		  +44 20 7523 8000
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
Chris Bowman, Mark Whitmore, Laure Fine 		  +44 20 3207 7800
Media Enquiries: Finsbury
James Leviton, Andy Parnis		   +44 207 251 3801

Contact Information

News Room
 