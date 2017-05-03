Jackpotjoy plc Notice of Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Jackpotjoy plc ( LSE : JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, will announce financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017 at 7.00am (BST) on Tuesday, 16 May 2017.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 16 May 2017. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or +1 800 608-0547, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the reference ''Jackpotjoy'' when prompted. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialing +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or +1 888 889-0604 and using reference 8097981#. A transcript will also be made available on Jackpotjoy plc's website at www.jackpotjoyplc.com/investors.

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

