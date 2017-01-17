New client growth and innovation giving brand a strong start to 2017 tax season

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® named Alan D. Ferber its Chief Executive Officer effective today. Ferber joins the tax brand from ADT Residential, the No.1 home security brand in North America, where he served as President. Before ADT Residential, he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of US Cellular, a customer satisfaction leader in the wireless industry.

At both companies Ferber drove growth through initiatives that improved the client experience, dealer relationships and operating effectiveness, while successfully navigating opportunities and threats from new technology.

"Alan has a strong record of building customer-obsessed cultures and he is the ideal leader to build upon the strong momentum Jackson Hewitt enjoys today," said Ben Taylor, Principal of Bayside Capital, the private equity firm owner. "Our outgoing CEO, David Prokupek, effectively turned around the organization and couldn't be more pleased with the transformation, and now is the perfect time to bring on a leader who can create a long-term view of growth."

Under Prokupek's leadership, Jackson Hewitt is off to a strong start this tax season with new client growth and innovation from Express Refund Advance.

"Since joining the company as CEO and investor 3 years ago, David has led Jackson Hewitt through a brand transformation, distinguishing itself as an industry leader in innovation, client service and being an advocate for hard working Americans," said Ben Taylor. "The result is a materially stronger and valuable Jackson Hewitt with the best franchisees in the tax business."

To ensure a smooth transition, Prokupek will serve as co-CEO working with Ferber until the end of the tax season. Prokupek will remain a major investor and advisor to the board of Jackson Hewitt.

"I'm excited about how Jackson Hewitt has focused so sharply on bringing value to hard-working Americans," Ferber said. "With the best tax pros in the business, we're going to continue to focus on helping our clients get every break they deserve and achieve their financial goals. We have a strong pipeline of new products to keep our growth going and a commitment to a culture of service and superior performance."

