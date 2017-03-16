Dozens of New Franchise Groups and More Than 100 Locations Drive System Growth

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Today, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® announced strong franchise sales results, including the addition of 36 new franchise groups who purchased more than 125 new and existing franchise territories.

Jackson Hewitt® also posted strong business growth, driven by innovative products, a strong focus on personalized service and strong partnerships.

"We brought in many outstanding new franchisees this year that contributed to one of our strongest sales campaigns in the last decade," said Duane Mora, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. "With our positive business results, we plan to eclipse that number this year."

Jackson Hewitt business results are strong, with gains in market share and same store sales. One key to these results was the product and marketing innovations centered on Express Refund Advance. The no fee, 0% APR loans helped hard-working clients bridge the gap of refund delays and contributed to 13 percent new client growth, nearly 30 percent of that coming from do-it-yourself online filers.

Additionally, the brand focused on the personalized customer service, resulting in improvements to client retention and net promoter scores. The brand highlighted the benefits of assisted tax preparation over do-it-yourself options in its marketing campaigns, reinforcing why over 60 percent of taxpayers still choose to meet face to face with a tax preparer.

Jackson Hewitt also strengthened its 20 plus year partnerships Walmart, opening nearly 3,000 seasonal tax preparation kiosks in December, and continued its relationship with American Express®. These partnerships allow Jackson Hewitt to get their clients early and low cost access to their refunds.

"Franchisees are the backbone of our business," said David Prokupek, Co-CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. "We are excited about this year's growth because the more we expand our footprint, the more hardworking Americans we can help make smart decisions about their taxes and their money."

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Jackson Hewitt, or to learn more about their products and promotions, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.