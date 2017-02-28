Company connects clients to high yield savings account options plus offers $50 to get started

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® launched a new program today at participating locations to support hardworking Americans in saving for their future. Jackson Hewitt® has partnered with NerdWallet to connect customers to High Yield Savings Accounts that pay 5 times more than the national average interest. Plus, Jackson Hewitt is giving customers who file their taxes with them $50 to kick-start their savings.

According to a recent Federal Reserve study*, about one-third, 31 percent, of all Americans are not putting any money into savings. The study also found that more than half, 51 percent, of Americans making less than $40,000 a year did not put any of their pay into a savings safety net. Forty-six percent of adults said they did not have enough money on hand to cover an emergency expense of $400.

"Our clients have a desire to build a safety net and save for the future, but we know getting started can be difficult," said David Prokupek, Co-CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. "Because the tax refund can be one of the biggest checks our clients receive all year, we wanted to use this event to help kick-start their savings goals."

When a client files with Jackson Hewitt, they may be eligible to receive a $50 gift. By visiting JacksonHewitt.com/savings, clients can learn more about some great savings options that have:

Brand name banks that are federally insured

No monthly maintenance fees and low minimum balance requirements

Easy access to your account from anywhere

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet offers consumers clarity for all of life's financial decisions. Whether it's regarding credit cards, insurance, loans or investing, people lack the clear, unbiased information they need to make the best choice. With NerdWallet, consumers have free access to user-friendly tools and advice that save time and money, and give them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is based in San Francisco and employs more than 400 Nerds. NerdWallet was ranked No. 76 on the 2016 Technology Fast 500 Award List. For more information, visit nerdwallet.com.

