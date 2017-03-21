Company launches two new programs to help clients who receive IRS notice

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Millions of people receive IRS notices each year and nearly one in every 100 taxpayers will be audited. Dealing with IRS notices and audits can be stressful, time-consuming and costly. Hiring a licensed enrolled agent (EA) or certified public accountant (CPA) to help with an audit can cost more than $100 an hour.

To help any clients who are worried about the prospect of hearing from the IRS after tax season, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® is introducing two new tools: Audit Security Gold Guarantee(SM) and Worry-free Gold Guarantee.

With Audit Security Gold Guarantee*, if the IRS questions the accuracy of the return that Jackson Hewitt prepared, the company will manage the case. With this product, Jackson Hewitt handles IRS correspondence, document preparation, audit representation and advocacy on behalf of its customers, staying on the case until the issue is resolved. This includes assistance with tax-related identity theft and state audits or inquiries. It also covers any travel expenses for a dedicated audit expert to assist customers on site in the event of an in-person audit.

The Worry-free Gold Guarantee covers any additional tax liability or reduction in refund up to a maximum of $5,000.

The two Guarantees are separate products, but designed to work together. Both Guarantees are valid for three years and are available for purchase at participating locations at time of tax preparation.

"We know clients need someone on their side, and we will fight for them from the moment they receive their IRS notice until the issue is resolved," said David Prokupek, Co-CEO of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. "These guarantees offer additional security and boost our existing JH guarantees."

These new programs are the latest in a line of guarantees offered to clients by Jackson Hewitt. All Jackson Hewitt clients receive the 100% Accuracy Guarantee, assuring the return is 100% accurate or Jackson Hewitt will pay any penalties and interest. Clients also receive the Maximum Refund guarantee, promising the maximum refund deserved, or their tax preparation fee back.

To learn more about guarantees available to clients, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com.

*This does not include legal representation, but does include assistance with denied credits including Earned Income Credit, Child and Dependent Care Credit, Education Credits and the Child Tax Credit. If the facts support your case, the Jackson Hewitt audit expert will fight to defend the claims in your return, which could reduce or reverse any amount of tax liability, penalties and interest.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.JacksonHewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.