Jacksonville female leader, Amy Pope-Wells, meets with President Trump on empowering women in business

Franchise owner of LINK Staffing in Jacksonville meets with Trump at the White House

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - LINK Staffing's franchise owner in Jacksonville, Amy Pope-Wells, is now part of a committee that supports the United States-Canada Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Small Business Administrator Linda Mcmann, Business Executive Dina Powell, Owner of LINK Staffing in Jacksonville Amy Pope-Wells and 7 Women Entrepreneurs in the US met on March 27th, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in a roundtable discussion on empowering female leaders.

Amy was there representing LINK Staffing, Jacksonville, Florida, small business owners, and women in business across America. "Empowering Woman & Protecting Small Business Entrepreneurs is my passion. I know the trials & tribulations we all struggle with and look forward to helping millions of Women and small businesses" Pope-Wells said. "I look forward to shaping policy for Women & Small Business." Amy Pope-Wells owns and operates LINK Staffing in Jacksonville.

LINK is proud of their women: 55% of LINK Franchises have women ownership, and 50% of LINK's Executive Committee members are women.

