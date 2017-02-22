Jacob Forever, Kany Garcia, Noel Schajris, Joss Favela and Silverio Lozada Confirmed to Perform at 25th Annual ASCAP Latin Music Awards Wednesday, March 15th at the Vanderbilt Hotel in Condado, Puerto Rico

El Gran Combo Will Be Honored With ASCAP Latin Heritage Award; Vico C To Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today that Jacob Forever, Kany Garcia, Noel Schajris, Joss Favela and Silverio Lozada are confirmed to perform at the 25th annual ASCAP Latin Music Awards. The evening, hosted by television personality Jose Santana, will take place at the Vanderbilt Hotel in Condado, Puerto Rico Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

At the invitation-only event, ASCAP will present the Latin Heritage Award to El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico. Vico C will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award. Both honorees are scheduled to perform at the star-studded evening.

In addition, awards will be presented to Songwriter of the Year, Singer/Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Independent Publisher of the Year and Latin Song of the Year. The writers and publishers of 2016's most-performed Latin music songs in the Pop, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Urban and Television categories will also be recognized at what is one of the most attended and celebrated events in the Latin entertainment community.

About ASCAP

