Jacoby Jones Joins Bret "Hitman" Hart to Sharpen Up Canadian Funding for Business Owners

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - NFL Superstar and Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones has joined the team at Sharpshooter Funding, providers of flexible funding for small businesses across Canada. Professional American football player, Jones, has played for teams including the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, and is keen now to contribute his unique set of skills and talents by helping to sharpen up funding that enables Canadian businesses to achieve new heights of success.

Jones hopes to highlight the benefits of the financial solutions on offer from Sharp Shooter Funding. He joins a strong and cohesive team which includes the likes of world renowned wrestling legend Bret "Hitman" Hart. Hart joined the team to assist with the launch of the Canadian Lending Program in 2015.

While at first glance it may seem that the goals and aspirations of a professional footballer and a world-renowned wrestling legend are a world away from those of a company providing business loans, Paul Pitcher, Sharp Shooter Funding's Managing Partner, says this is not necessarily the case.

Pitcher believes in the ethos that success can be achieved by those who "work hard, run fast, and enjoy life," and this is very much the mindset behind Sharp Shooter Funding's values. "What better way to enjoy life than by helping entrepreneurs and local business owners grow to achieve new levels of success?" enthuses Pitcher. Pitcher adds that he has always believed great things can happen with a positive attitude. "Wake up, work hard, help anyone you can, and then work harder. And smile!" he says.

Jones is certainly no stranger to working hard and maintaining a positive attitude in order to excel. Born and raised in New Orleans, as a second year junior, Jones was told by his school he was too small to play on the football team. His childhood home and high school were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. But, on attending Lane College in Tennessee, he became a three time All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player. He was then drafted by the Houston Texans during the 2007 NFL Draft and was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

World-wide notoriety came for Jones in the 2012-2013 NFL season. Playing for the All-Pro team in 2012, during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Denver Broncos, Jones caught a 70-yard touchdown pass. Known as "The Mile High Miracle," the phenomenal catch tied the game, which resulted in a 38-35 double overtime win for the Ravens.

In Super Bowl XLVII, Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and return touchdown in a Super Bowl, leading to a win for the Ravens and a Super Bowl ring for Jones -- and an appearance on the cover of the Super Bowl XLVII edition of Sports Illustrated. In addition, Jones impressed viewers and judges with his dancing skills when he reached the finals of Dancing With the Stars in 2013.

About Sharp Shooter Funding

Sharp Shooter Funding provides finance solutions for small businesses across Canada. With same day approval and release of the funds the next day, Sharp Shooter Funding have a higher than average approval rate, require no collateral or minimum credit score, and offer flexible repayment terms.

"Looking back over the past 14 months, we have been able to truly help Canadian Business Owners in a 1-2 day turnaround in regards to their funding needs. It is great to know we can offer a helping hand when entrepreneurs are in need," said Dallas Hart, Vice President of Sales.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129777/Images/BRP_9661-74b24740e6a2a173abcc1958fd908bfe.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129777/Images/BRP_9649-Edit-f62f8f6fdef4ba59b1cf15f9941c13d4.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129777/Images/BRP_9667-ff5e5eb05ebe8694bcb58d974d02b00c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129777/Images/BRP_9652-Edit-52bb25871418893d9c6fbee6185b8d45.jpg