Jadestone Energy Announces Issuance of Stock Options

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Jadestone Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:JSE) (the "Company") announces that it has issued an aggregate of 6,500,000 incentive stock options to a number of employees, Officers and Directors exercisable for a period of ten years at an exercise price of C$0.47 per share. A total of 4,100,000 options were granted to Officers and Directors. The stock options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan which has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange.

