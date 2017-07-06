Jaguar Resources Inc. Confirms Terms of Private Placement and Issuance of Shares for Debt

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) -

Jaguar Resources Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:JRI) is pleased to confirm that it is proceeding with its previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$38 million (approximately CDN$49.3 million).

In conjunction with closing of the Private Placement, Jaguar plans to issue 6,991,951 Common Shares at a deemed price of CDN$1.20 per Common Share to settle approximately $8,389,863 of corporate debt owed to various arm's and non-arm's length parties of the Company (the "Share Settlement"). The Company also intends to settle all amounts owing to Shadow Tree Income Fund A LP and any remaining payables owed by Jaguar, either pursuant to the Share Settlement or with the proceeds from the Private Placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement and Share Settlement will be subject to a four month hold period. Both transactions are subject to the submission of final documentation and final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

