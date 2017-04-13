James A. Garfield National Historic Site Project Planned

MENTOR, OH--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - On Thursday, April 13, the National Park Service, Midwest Region, Ohio Major Acquisition Buying Office, announced its plans to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for the Main House Roof Project at James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor, Ohio.

The contractor who receives the contract must provide all labor, materials, tools, and other equipment necessary to remove and replace the existing stained wood, shingle roof, and all associated components; installing a new, wood shingle roofing system (including associated components) with a matching color stain on the entire roof surface; and replacing all downspouts and gutters.

Additionally, the contractor who receives the award must tuck point and re-flash all chimneys, remove and reinstall lightning protection system, remove and replace ice melt cable system, and remove and replace all existing lead soldered seam roofing on porches.

The contract, once awarded, will be a firm-fixed price contract, which the National Park Service, Midwest Region, Ohio Major Acquisition Buying Office expects to issue by early June 2017. The agency also expects work to begin that same month. Construction Wage Rate Requirements for Lake County, OH will apply.

The North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code Classification is 238160, and the size standard is $15 million. The National Park Service, Midwest Region, Ohio Major Acquisition Buying Office has set aside this opportunity solely for woman-owned small businesses (WOSBs).

The National Park Service, Midwest Region, Ohio Major Acquisition Buying Office will evaluate all responses on several factors, including technical capabilities, past performance, and price.

The point of contact for the project is Contract Specialist Craig D. Bryant at craig_bryant@nps.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

