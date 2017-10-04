Jamf and The Bungie Foundation Help Children Heal with iPads

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Jamf, the leader in Apple device management, and the Bungie Foundation, have teamed up to help children have a better experience while in the hospital. The partnership came from Bungie's mission to reduce the distress and suffering in children by providing patients with fully customized, age-appropriate entertainment that allows for distraction, therapeutic play and a sense of normalcy that's vital to creating a positive hospital experience. It's all accomplished with an iPad.

Bungie's goal is to bring their iPads for Kids program to children's hospitals throughout the country with an incredible offer to help kids heal. They provide the hospitals with the iPad devices, along with everything needed to effectively manage the program, at no cost to the hospital. This includes charging cords, device cases and mobile device management (MDM) software through Jamf.

"It's important for us at Bungie to provide a turnkey program to hospitals," said Christine Edwards, senior foundation manager, The Bungie Foundation. "By providing them with everything they need, from the hardware to an iPads for Kids project manager, they're able to help their pediatric patients have a better hospital experience as quickly as possible."

Ensuring HIPAA Compliance

Jamf's integration with Apple's Device Enrollment Program (DEP) gives the ability to remotely wipe and re-enroll each iPad into management without ever physically touching the device. And Jamf Pro's Healthcare Listener automates the management process, while ensuring the technology meets the organization's security requirements. Users can take comfort in knowing only they can see what's on their device, and their personal information is always protected.

Edwards said, "Jamf gives us the ability to easily enroll patients when they're admitted. Then, when they're discharged, we're able to digitally wipe the device of any personal health information (PHI). Meeting this standard of HIPAA compliance is essential to hospitals, and we're glad we can make that happen."

Previous iterations of the program required Bungie to manually wipe and reload every device when a patient was either admitted or discharged from the hospital. The time-consuming process greatly limited the scope of the iPads for Kids program. "Now, thanks to the time we will save by using Jamf and DEP, more children than ever before are able to benefit from the fun and engaging distraction of the iPad," Edwards said.

Bungie plans to use Jamf to deploy a web clip that allows patients to request additional iPad apps. When Bungie receives a request, their resident Child Life Specialist will be able to determine whether or not to push the content to the patient's device. "In addition to ensuring that age-appropriate apps are given to the patients, this process also introduces us to apps we didn't know existed," Edwards said. "This will allow us to vet content in our own environment and then ultimately include more of the apps kids want on the iPads." Edwards added that being able to remotely push content to patient devices is crucial to the program. "We can't always get into patient rooms, so this ability allows us to get the children what they need, when they need it."

Growing the iPads for Kids Program

The Bungie Foundation first approached Seattle Children's Hospital with a pilot iPads for Kids program in 2012. They started in just two departments with 20 devices. The program is now present in all appropriate in-patient departments with about 150 iPads in use. And it's making a difference. "We constantly hear, 'This program is what changed my child's experience at the hospital. Thank you.' Those comments from caregivers keep us going. We're here to help ease the pain children feel while in the hospital. To know it's working is a real blessing," Edwards said.

Goals to Expand

In late 2016, Bungie began a partnership with Child's Play Charity -- a way to help scale their program. Child's Play is providing funding that will continue to support the program for many years to come. "This partnership allowed us to replace all of our older devices with newer models and add automation controls through Jamf," Edwards said. "And it will enable us to continue to make necessary investments as we expand the program in the future." With the powerful partnerships of Jamf and Child's Play in place, Bungie is looking forward to substantial growth. Edwards said, "We plan to scale and bring iPads for Kids into many more hospitals. We are excited about the opportunity to help ease the pain of more children."

"We couldn't be more excited to continue on this journey with The Bungie Foundation," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "At Jamf, we are passionate about helping organizations create a better patient experience, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to support a program that helps kids heal through iPads at the bedside. We look forward to seeing the program grow and make a difference for more children across the country."

