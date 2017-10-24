Jamf Kicks Off 2017 Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) Announcing General Availability of Jamf Pro 10

New Integrations Featured with Microsoft, Tableau, Splunk and More to Empower Businesses and Schools to Succeed with Apple

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Jamf Nation User Conference -- With a record 1,500 Apple IT administrators from around the globe in attendance, Jamf, the management standard for the Apple ecosystem, today announced at its Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) the general availability of Jamf Pro 10 on Oct. 31. Jamf also showcased its extensive network of integrations through its newly launched Jamf Marketplace and Jamf Developer Program, demonstrating its commitment to helping companies and schools succeed with Apple.

Jamf Pro 10

Complete with a restyled interface as well as the ability to brand Jamf Self Service and automate patching software, Jamf Pro 10 aims to make it even easier for IT teams to manage the entire Apple ecosystem while empowering end users.

A n ew interface: Jamf Pro has a new look and features that make it easier for new users get started and be productive. Driven from extensive user feedback and testing, Jamf Pro 10 is equipped with breadcrumbs, collapsible navigation and context-aware warnings so IT administrators know what to do next and why. In addition, new dashboards are report-ready, so users can easily keep stakeholders apprised and their environments in compliance.





Jamf Pro has a new look and features that make it easier for new users get started and be productive. Driven from extensive user feedback and testing, Jamf Pro 10 is equipped with breadcrumbs, collapsible navigation and context-aware warnings so IT administrators know what to do next and why. In addition, new dashboards are report-ready, so users can easily keep stakeholders apprised and their environments in compliance. Improved pat ch management: Jamf Pro 10 gives IT administrators automatic visibility into which devices are eligible for each patch and purpose-built patch policies to help automate the scoping and delivery of software patches.





Jamf Pro 10 gives IT administrators automatic visibility into which devices are eligible for each patch and purpose-built patch policies to help automate the scoping and delivery of software patches. Customizable app catalog: Jamf Self Service is now completely customizable. Organizations can brand it with their own logo, banner or doc icon, creating a seamless experience for end users to conduct Mac updates, app installs or get the resources they need to do their jobs.





"We've been actively testing the Jamf Pro 10 Beta. The entire UI is more intuitive for both our new and experienced users, and the custom Jamf Self Service branding is a breeze," said Dan K. Snelson, engineer, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "In addition, patch management in Jamf Pro 10 is intuitive, robust and fast. A single software title can include multiple patch policies, which allows us to easily deploy the latest version of mission-critical software to our internal beta testers via Jamf Self Service. End users are automatically notified of new testing requests, and once internally reviewed and approved, we can quickly enable the automatic updating of the remainder of our devices."

Jamf Nation

With more than 53,000 members, Jamf Nation announced new social features to help members sift through and locate the most valuable information among the community. Further, Jamf Nation is now equipped with the ability to engage in the renewal process at any time, making it easier for organizations to keep pace with growing device counts. And, with the ability to run concurrent Betas, Jamf Beta program participants can now give feedback on various feature sets, increasing the quality and delivery efficiency of new versions of Jamf Pro.

Key Integrations

"Jamf is focused on the power of 'AND' because we understand that together, with other tools, we can reduce gaps, bridge IT services and deliver a more complete solution," said Charles Edge, director, professional services, Jamf. "From cross-industry integrations to apps, Jamf integrates with dozens of leading tools to solve the broadest set of IT challenges for our customers."

Specifically, over the past year, Jamf worked to integrate with leading business tools that organizations already have to report on the rich set of data found in Jamf Pro. Building on the ServiceNow integration announced in 2016, Jamf now integrates with Tableau, Splunk, RobotCloud and Microsoft Intune.

Jamf Marketplace and Developer Program

In addition to its vast network of integrations, Jamf announced a Marketplace to showcase its most current integrations, apps and consultancies, as well as a Developer Program. The Marketplace is designed to serve as a central location for prospects and customers to find, learn about and utilize valuable tools to integrate with and extend the Jamf platform. To make it easy for organizations to integrate Jamf within their environment, Jamf also announced the Jamf Developer Program. Accessible through a portal, developers now have a single location to access Jamf's API, webhooks and other resources to integrate with Jamf Pro.

New Regional Cloud Locations

Lastly, Jamf is launching two new Jamf Cloud Global Regions in Tokyo and Sydney. Opening today, the new cloud locations offer Jamf's global customer base enhanced performance as well as greater flexibility, control and security to successfully manage their Apple devices.

"The 2017 JNUC is our most exciting yet. In addition to delivering on the promise of Jamf Pro 10, we are thrilled to offer customers new integrations and new products to make it easier for IT to manage the Apple ecosystem and empower end users with Apple devices," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf.

Tune into tomorrow's JNUC Keynote address via Livestream to learn more about our customers' news.

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has been solely focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education, and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now solutions, and the 50,000+ member Jamf Nation community. Today, more than 13,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage over nine million Apple devices. To learn more, visit https://www.jamf.com.