Jamf Now Makes Digital Transformation a Reality for Organizations of Any Size

On-demand Device Management (no IT Required) is Helping More Than 10,000 Businesses Manage Their Apple Devices

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Jamf, the leader in Apple device management, saw an unmet need for an on-demand Apple device management solution that could be used by any organization -- regardless of size or IT capabilities. In January 2015, Jamf turned its vision into a reality with the launch of Jamf Now (then called Bushel). In less than three years, thousands of organizations -- most of them without dedicated IT staff -- are using Jamf Now to manage their Apple devices, proving device management critical for businesses of all sizes and complexities.

Jamf Now Growth

Jamf Now growth continues to accelerate with annual billings up 168 percent from one year ago. Helping more than 10,000 organizations set up, manage and protect 75,000 Mac, iPhone and iPad devices in minutes, Jamf Now is a proven method of management for organizations that desire a no-hassle sign-up and intuitive design.

"Device management is critical for any organization, but many don't have the time or resources to make it a full-time job," said Nick Amundsen, vice president, Jamf Now. "We've seen tremendous success with Jamf Now because organizations can address a core business need in a matter of minutes -- all without training, documentation or talking to a sales representative."

Recent Jamf Now Enhancements

As a pure SaaS solution, enhancements are made to Jamf Now every two weeks. Recent mobile device management features include:

Single App Mode: The ability to lock a device into a single app and disable features like the lock button, screen rotation or volume buttons. Single App Mode is useful to businesses that leverage an iPad for point of sale, kiosks to order food or merchandise, and even for guests signing or checking in at a location.

The ability to lock a device into a single app and disable features like the lock button, screen rotation or volume buttons. Single App Mode is useful to businesses that leverage an iPad for point of sale, kiosks to order food or merchandise, and even for guests signing or checking in at a location. Extended Language Support: Available in English, German, French and Japanese, Jamf Now's reach extends to markets with large Apple device adoption in business.

Available in English, German, French and Japanese, Jamf Now's reach extends to markets with large Apple device adoption in business. Teammates: The ability to have multiple administrators in order to share management duties, such as distributing apps and modifying security settings.

Use Cases

Jamf Now has been adopted by businesses of all sizes and environment complexity. Some recent uses cases for the solution include:

Healthcare organizations use Jamf Now to secure devices and deploy apps like Dr. Chrono to deliver world-class medical care.

Field Services organizations like plumbers, HVAC and construction companies use Jamf Now to deploy productivity apps to their distributed staff and locate mobile devices that go missing.

Retail organizations use Jamf Now to configure iPad devices for point-of-sale, digital menus and self-service ordering.

Sign up for Jamf Now at: https://signup.jamfcloud.com/

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has been solely focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now software, and the 50,000+ member Jamf Nation Community. Today, more than 12,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage eight million Apple devices. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.