Jamf Prepared with Pre Zero-day Support for All Apple Spring 2017 Releases

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Jamf, the leader in Apple device management, announced support for the upcoming Apple releases of iOS, macOS and tvOS. When customers upgrade their iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, IT administrators using Jamf Pro (formerly Casper Suite) or Jamf Now (formerly Bushel) can be confident their management workflows will be uninterrupted. Committed to helping organizations succeed with Apple, Jamf has offered zero-day support for all Apple releases for over a decade, ensuring customers can take advantage of new Apple technology as it becomes available.

Jamf Pro Supports Operating Systems' New Functionality

In addition to version compatibility, Jamf Pro, a solution designed specifically for professional Apple administrators, supports the new functionality launched for macOS, iOS and tvOS. This includes new security capabilities and configuration management for devices, additional managed restrictions, a new version of Apple's Classroom app, making it easier to set up ad-hoc classrooms, and substantial new device management capabilities for Apple TV, including zero-touch setup, configuration and app distribution.

Apple TV With New Management Capabilities Will Transform Experiences

"For the first time, businesses and schools can set up and manage Apple TV just like they do iPhone or iPad, which means they can not only mass deploy Apple TV with ease, but create a seamless and interconnected experience between Apple devices," said Dave Alampi, vice president of product management and marketing, Jamf. "And, the desire to make Apple TV management more turnkey is there. In a recent survey of 959 IT admins on Jamf Nation, 97 percent reported Apple TV devices in their environment, with 35 percent saying they have 50-plus TVs. When asked about Apple TV growth, 44 percent of respondents are planning to add more Apple TV devices in the next year."

"We imagined teachers being able to display any historic picture, map or other educational content on a classroom display with the simple command of their voice," said Blair Anderson, technology manager, Shawnee Heights School District in Tecumseh, Kansas. "That's why we deployed fourth generation Apple TV devices to every classroom and conference room in the district. Being able to use Jamf Pro to manage our entire ecosystem of Apple products, including Mac, iPad and Apple TV, lets us transform, yet supervise, the total learning experience for students and help improve teacher effectiveness."

"As usual, Apple's new functionality for iOS, macOS and tvOS coupled with Jamf's zero-day support will help organizations empower people with technology that puts the user first," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "Specifically, the new management support for Apple TV opens up tremendous potential for transformation in education, healthcare, hospitality and boardrooms around the world. We have only seen the beginning of what life looks like in a world of network connected things. I look forward to the automation we can help organizations achieve by supporting future Apple innovations the day they become available."

