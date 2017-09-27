Jamf to Provide an Integrated Enterprise Solution to Protect Corporate Data in Collaboration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS)

Through EMS Conditional Access, Organizations Ensure That a Trusted User is Accessing Applications Like Office 365 from a Compliant Mac

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Today, Jamf announced a collaboration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) to provide an automated compliance management solution for Mac devices accessing applications set up with Azure AD authentication. EMS provides an identity-driven unified endpoint management solution that offers a holistic approach to solve mobility and security challenges as customers go through the digital transformation. Jamf is the management standard for the Apple ecosystem. Together, Jamf delivers information about the management state and health of Mac devices to Microsoft Intune's device compliance engine, which integrates with Azure AD Conditional Access to allow organizations to identify unmanaged and non-compliant Mac devices and remediate them.

"Over 12,000 organizations, including 20 of the top 25 most valuable global brands, use Jamf to manage Apple devices," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "Companies who enjoy full Mac lifecycle management from Jamf now have the ability to integrate with Intune and secure access to thousands of applications set up with Azure AD authentication."

Organizations do not want to allow unprotected Mac devices to access Office 365 and other cloud and on-premises resources. EMS Conditional Access ensures that only trusted users, from compliant devices, using approved apps, are accessing company data. Microsoft EMS enables Jamf to report Mac device information to Intune and remediate non-compliant devices.

"We see a growing need from our customers to use a unified cloud-based solution to manage all of their devices, including Mac devices," said Brad Anderson, corporate vice president, Microsoft Corp. "We recognize this, and are excited to pair Jamf with Intune to provide companies with an integrated, enterprise-ready solution that users love and IT trusts."

This integrated solution from Jamf and Microsoft will be available in late 2017. For more information, tune into the Jamf Nation User Conference Keynote livestream on Wednesday, October 25. https://www.jamf.com/events/jamf-nation-user-conference/2017/

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has been solely focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education, and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now solutions, and the 50,000+ member Jamf Nation community. Today, more than 12,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage over eight million Apple devices. To learn more, visit https://www.jamf.com.