Jamf to Receive Majority Investment from Vista Equity Partners

Investment Will Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Apple Device Management Leader

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Jamf, the leader in Apple device management, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a majority investment by Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The transaction will allow Jamf to accelerate its growth and innovation through focused investment and strategic acquisitions that drive its mission to help organizations manage Apple devices.

"For fifteen years, Jamf has focused on delivering solutions that empower users with Apple products for businesses, schools and government. This investment by Vista validates what we've built: the management standard for the Apple ecosystem," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "Enterprises and educators require a solution that provides their IT leaders with confidence and efficiency while preserving and improving upon the legendary Apple experience that users love."

Jamf joins Vista with strong customer growth and business momentum. The company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by more than 40 percent in both 2016 and through the first three fiscal quarters of 2017. Nearly doubling its number of customers since the beginning of 2016, Jamf is serving more than 13,000 organizations today, including 8 of the top 10 technology companies and 15 of the top 25 Fortune 500 companies.

"Jamf has played an important role in facilitating Apple's growth in enterprises and education by providing a powerful solution with an unmatched focus on the customer community," said Vista Co-Founder and President Brian Sheth. "We are delighted to welcome Jamf into the Vista family and look forward to working with the Jamf leadership team to support their growth."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Financial terms have not been disclosed. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Jamf. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co. served as financial advisors to Vista. For more information about the partnership, visit www.jamf.it/vista.

About Jamf

Since 2002, Jamf has been focused on helping organizations succeed with Apple. Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now solutions, and the 50,000+ member Jamf Nation community. Today, more than 13,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage over eight million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.jamf.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, San Francisco, Chicago, and Oakland with more than $30 billion in cumulative capital commitments, currently invests in software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams with long-term perspectives. Vista is a value-added investor, contributing professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies' realization of their full potential. Vista's investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity in private equity investing. For more information, please visit http://www.vistaequitypartners.com.